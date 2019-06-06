I WISH to voice my despair about an incident that occurred on Sunday, June 2, at approximately 5.30pm.

I was enjoying a stroll along the trim trail in Haverfordwest when I passed a couple of people walking their dogs; two white ‘poodle-type’ dogs and an older Jack Russel.

I continued in the direction from which they were returning, when I came across a purple plastic bag containing dog mess left on a bench facing the river.

As this couple and their dogs were the only people on the path it was obvious it was left by them.

When bins are provided for the disposal of dog mess, why do some dog owners fail in their responsibility to use them?

J A HUGHES,

Haverfordwest