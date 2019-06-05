A BOMB disposal team was called to a beauty spot this afternoon to investigate a strange device discovered on the sands.

At low tide today today (June 5), Tenby Coastguard rescue team and with HM Coastguard Llansteffan attended the beach near Monkstone to investigate what was described as a "possible ordnance".

The coastguard rescue officers found the object on the beach and sent photos to Royal Logistic Corp bomb disposal unit for further advice.

The RLC bomb disposal team decided to attend and while waiting for them to arrive, the Coastguard teams kept a cordon around the oject.

When the bomb disposal team arrived, they examined the object and decided that it was safe to be removed from the beach.

The object will now be further analysed by the Royal Logistic Corp explosive ordnance division.