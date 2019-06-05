A Kilgetty man snapped and hurled homophobic language after being shouted at from flat windows, a court has heard.

Adam Lewis, of Station Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 28.

Lewis, 34, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police were called to flats in Narberth on May 11.

Lewis spoke to officers while outside, and made comments about a resident’s sexuality while swearing at her as she spoke to police from her window.

The complainant stated that being called names due to her sexuality was “upsetting and hurtful”.

Lewis told police he was drunk at the time and was not homophobic.

David Elvy, defending, said the incident had been witnessed by police officers, and Lewis had been antagonised by people shouting and swearing at him from the flat windows.

“He fully accepts that his comments crossed a line he should not have crossed.

“Abusive words were coming from the flats, and when the complainant started to get involved he threw out a remark at her because he was fed up with the abuse he was getting.”

Mr Elvy added that there was no ‘lingering resentment’ towards the complainant.

“He snapped and said some irresponsible words towards someone who was not responsible for the abuse towards him.”

“It was just a bad tempered response and Mr Lewis very much regrets his reaction.”

Magistrates ordered Lewis to pay a total of £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You need to try and turn your life around and try to avoid getting involved in situations.”