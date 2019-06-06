Emergency services have this morning (Thursday) been responding to a crash in the Freystrop area.

The road is currently closed.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have gone to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said one man has been taken to hospital.

"The incident involved two private vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

"One man was taken to hospital in an ambulance and the other vehicle was made safe by the fire service."

The fire service arrived at the scene at 8.24am and left at 9.08am.

Traffic attempting to use the Pembroke Road from Merlins Bridge was being turned around near Haverfordwest rugby club.

There are reports of very heavy traffic along the Bulford Road into Johnston as a result.

