A Haverfordwest woman has avoided jail after taking part in a conversation which breached a restraining order.

Claire Evans, of Market Street, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, May 29.

Evans, 38, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by being in the company of Richard Wootton the previous day.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police officers saw Mr Wootton approached Evans and another man, and the three started talking.

Evans told the officers that she understood that the order had been dropped.

Miss Vaughan added that this was the fourth breach of the order, and Evans was subject to a suspended sentence.

David Elvy, defending, said contact had been instigated by Mr Wootton and there had been no disturbance or distressed caused as a result.

“By participating in the conversation she was in breach.

“He would have known full well that by approaching her he was causing a situation where she was breaching the order.”

Mr Elvy added that Mr Wootton had brought a letter to his office which stated that he did not want the restraining order to continue as he wished to be able to contact Evans, but the draft had not yet been submitted to the court because it did not include his address.

“Miss Evans’ mistake was not to absent herself from the group when Richard Wootton came to speak to her. That’s quite an awkward thing to do socially.”

The court heard that Evans was now six weeks pregnant.

Magistrates extended the period of the suspended sentence to 18 months, and fined Evans £160.

She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are not going to activate the suspended sentence because it would be unjust to do so.

“Mr Wootton instigated the contact, however, you did not walk away.”