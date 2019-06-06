A TAPESTRY to honour one of history’s greatest knights has been put on display at Pembroke Castle.

The tapestry to William Marshal, the 12th century Earl of Pembroke, was unveiled on Tuesday, May 28.

Historic conservation researcher, Pamela Earl, came up with the idea for the tapestry at an event for the Battle of Lewes in 2014.

Ms Earl realised that the 800-year anniversary of William Marshal’s death would be in 2019, and something should be done to commemorate the event.

“It has to live in Pembroke Castle,” she said. “As important as William Marshal’s other homes like Chepstow are, Pembroke Castle seemed like the right place for it to hang.

“I sent a letter to Jon Williams, the manager of Pembroke Castle, and then met with them to show them the cartoons. I said, ‘this is what I’m going to do,’ and they thought it was a great idea.”

Ms Earl said she was pleased the project was now complete.

“I felt like it was something that had to be done. It’s been a huge challenge, but the feedback has been wonderful.”

“I feel this incredible calmness, this wonderful warmth that this wonderful thing has been completed and is on display in the castle and that people can come to see it and learn about it.”

Ms Earl said while she was influenced by the Bayeux tapestry, she wanted the Marshal tapestry to stand on its own.

“I didn’t want it to be a pastiche, I wanted it to have a contemporary feeling but with a basis on traditional aesthetics.

“I hope in 50 years from now it will feel of its time, but not dated, that it will feel timeless.”

Mr Williams said: “William Marshal had a significant life. He was one of the main influences behind the creation of the Magna Carta and is incredibly important in world history.”

“It’s a brilliant addition to the castle. It is a different way of telling the history, you can spend time studying it.”

Ms Earl stressed that the project had been a team effort and wanted to thank artist Tom Walker, the embroidery director Clare Newby and the embroiderers Wendy Connor, Patricia Ivens-Bentley, Ann Merricks, Wendy Murial and Borah Toff for their work.