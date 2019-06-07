A MILFORD Haven Withybush worker is £8,000 better off, thanks to a Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw win.

Pembrokeshire Lottery held its Summer Superdraw on Wednesday, June 5, and the lucky player who scooped the £8,000 prize was Veronica Reid, with lottery number 35921.

The draw was aired on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire and presenter Jay tried to get hold of her live on air to break the happy news.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t get through, but the Pembrokeshire Lottery team were able to contact Veronica later on that day.

Mrs Reid works at Withybush General Hospital and plays through a salary deduction scheme run by Hywel Dda Health Board.

She told the team that she hadn’t had a chance to decide what to do with her winnings, as the shock was only just starting to wear off.

The normal £2,000 weekly draws continue, but with the new monthly Superdraws recently announced, there are only a few weeks to wait until the next Superdraw for £4,000 on July 3.

For more information or to join up to play, please ring Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.