A SERVICE to remember the men from Pembrokeshire who fought in Normandy 75 years ago was held in Milford Haven today (June 6).

The ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy took place at the Rath, Milford Haven at 11am, with veterans and members of the public standing in silence to remember those who died in battle in June 1944.

The service was conducted by Mr Steve Traynar, with standards held up for the Normandy Veterans Association, branches of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Naval Association.

Neil Jackson, who organised the service, said it had been pleasing to see so many people from across Pembrokeshire attending.

“We have had people from as far away as Fishguard and Cardigan. I am very pleased that this has brought people down all the way from that distance,” he said.

“We have had probably the most standards we have ever had at this service.”

The service included a reading of the Act of Remembrance, followed by the Last Post and a silence.

After the Reveille was played, piper Graham Phillips played the Piper’s Lament and wreaths were laid.

Prayers were also read and the crowd joined in with the Prayer of Dedication.

The D-Day landings started on June 6, 1944, when the allies were transported onto beaches in Normandy to fight the Nazis.

The beaches were codenamed, with Utah and Omaha named for the American forces and Gold, Juno and Sword beaches for the Commonwealth forces.

Other forces landed from air at strategic points by parachute and glider.

Some of the glider pilots landed within 50 yards of their objective points, especially at Pegasus Bridge under the command of Major Howard.

The bridge was a main access over the Caen Canal and the River Orme for the allied forces.

Eventually, thirty-nine allied divisions took part the Battle of Normandy.