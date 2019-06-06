D-Day veteran Gordon Prime has been taken to hospital from the ex-servicemen’s cruise ship bound for the Normandy beaches.

Mr Prime, aged 95, had enjoyed just two days of the Royal British Legion-funded voyage to D-Day commemoration sites when he was taken ill on Tuesday.

The former motorcycle despatch rider had been in his usual good spirits when he sailed over to Dunkirk from Dover on Monday.

But he had breathing problems which led him to being taken to hospital in Poole where the ship docked after Dunkirk.

He was accompanied by one of his sons, John, who told the Normandy Veterans Family and Friends group on Facebook: “We boarded the ship at Dover, had a great couple of days, met some great veterans, got to Dunkirk, then yesterday (Tuesday) morning, Dad had breathing problems.

“He was treated in the ship’s hospital, but unfortunately he had to be taken off the ship and taken to Poole hospital for further treatment, he is so gutted but getting better by the day.”

Mr Prime junior wished all the veterans the very best for the rest of their adventures, and group members posted their good wishes for his dad’s speedy recovery.

Mr Prime, of Jameston, who is the president of the Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion, had made many visits to Normandy over the years.

He told the Western Telegraph before he left: “My last Normandy visit was four years ago, and I never thought I would go again.

“But I was in hospital over Christmas with pneumonia, and my family persuaded me to sign up (for the cruise) so I would have something to look forward to, and I’m very glad I did.”