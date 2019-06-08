ON Sunday, June 2, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club held its popular classic car show in the beautiful surroundings of Scolton Manor, Haverfordwest.

Preceding the show, Celtic Classic Charity Tours had organised a road run of approximately 50 miles on the Saturday, with some 75 cars participating, raising funds for Logan Dagnell from Carmarthen who suffers from Cerebral Palsy and mito chondrial disease.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, the day of the show, the day dawned with drizzle, which became increasingly heavy rain.

This curtailed the number of exhibitors who had entered from all over south and mid Wales, and some from England. However nearly 350 exhibits turned up, despite the atrocious conditions, ranging from a 1914 Ivy motorcycle to American muscle cars, and all manner of British cars including minis, MGs, and the proverbial ‘Moggies’.

A strong Irish contingent had crossed the water for the weekend, enjoying themselves despite the weather.

Besides the cars, there were displays of motorcycles, tractors, commercial vehicles, including an ERF & Scania lorries from Llanelli, and even a hovercraft.

Besides all of the entries there was a car boot sale and autojumble, again victims of the weather.

The craft stalls and charity stalls were able to operate within the marquees for people's enjoyment. Children were kept amused with funfair rides, and the West Wales Boats model displays, where they could marvel at the intricate models on display. There was also a rally car display courtesy of the Teifi Valley Motor Club, and also in attendance were Blood Bikes Wales, and, of course, St John Ambulance to keep everyone safe.

Thankfully the weather improved at lunchtime, and the public started to arrive to enjoy the displays and music provided by The Rick Berry Trio, together with catering from all outlets in attendance.

Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club had been running a pre-drawn raffle throughout the day, with the help of volunteers from Diabetes Wales, with prizes donated by club members

At 3pm the prize winners of the various categories in the show as judged by an independent judge were announced by the announcer David Hadley as follows :-

The Jeff & Sian Edwards Perpetual Trophy for club cars up to 1970; presented by Chairman Mike Chilton in place of Jeff & Sian, due to Jeff suffering an unfortunate mishap on Saturday, to: Tony Phillips Of Llangwm with his superb Austin Seven Ruby mk2.

The Kevin Videan Memorial trophy for club cars 1971 onwards; presented by Geraldine Videan to Roger Griffiths of Sageston with his immaculate Wood & Pickett mini clubman.

Chairman Mike Chilton then presented a silver salver to Anthony Coles of Cardiff for his well turned out Morris minor convertible as Best Car in Show.

Club Treasurer Dave Esmond then presented a silver salver to Paul Brennan of Bagenalstown, Ireland, for best Irish entry for his superb Toyota Starlet GT.

Peter Badham, club secretary, then presented silver salvers to Tim Davies of Saundersfoot, the winner of the Best Motorcycle with his BSA Super Rocket, and Mike Hall of Fishguard with the Bedford J2 lorry, for best vehicle in show other than a car or motorcycle.

It is hoped that some donations will be able to be given to the club’s chosen charities of: The Paul Sartori Foundation; Diabetes Wales, Tenby & District Branch, and The Tanyard Youth Project, despite the obvious problems with the weather.