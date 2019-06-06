FIREFIGHTERS were called to a one-vehicle crash on the A477 Pembroke Dock road from the Fingerpost junction this afternoon, June 6.

Firefighters from Pembroke Dock were called to the scene at 3.16pm, clearing the scene, before leaving at 3.45pm.

The Western Telegraph’s traffic incident report stated: “Road cleared and traffic returned to normal, accident cleared on A477 both ways from A4075 (Fingerpost Junction, Stoops Lake) to Myletts Hill (Brotherhill). Affecting traffic travelling between Pembroke and Kilgetty.”