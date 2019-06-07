HAVERFORDWEST town centre has become an undersea paradise thanks to the latest yarn bomb, but there is an important message behind the latest wool creations.

The Haverfordwest yarn bombers took to the streets of the town on Sunday, June 2, and have decorated Bridge Street, Castle Square, the New Bridge and other areas of the town with display of fish, crabs and other marine life.

A woollen octopus has also been placed on top of a bus stop at the New Bridge, and smaller octopuses are clinging to the bollards in the town centre.

A shark with an open mouth sits on the gates in front of the Shire Hall, and either side of the marine predator, in a stark reminder of humanity’s effect on the oceans are displays of woollen seaweed, woven with plastics collected from Pembrokeshire’s beaches.

The secretive yarn bombers took six months to knit and crochet the decorations for their latest display, and have two more projects coming up this year.

The yarn bombers are selling the marine creatures and creations they have made, and for details of how to buy them, anyone can contact JustNice on Quay Street, either by visiting the shop or calling 01437 779090.

The yarn bombers always welcome new members, and meet every Tuesday night at the Picton Centre, Freemens Way, between 5pm and 7.30pm.

There are members between 24 years old and 87 years old.

New members must already be able to knit or crochet.