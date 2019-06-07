A one-off miscalculation cost a Whitland man £355 and his driving licence.

Loren Ash Campbell Sawyer, of Dolwilym, Hebron, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 4.

The court heard that Sawyer’s VW Golf was stopped on Church Road, Johnston, at 9.25pm on February 27.

Police noticed a strong smell of cannabis when they spoke to him, and a roadside drug swab was positive.

Sawyer, 24, who was previously of clean character, was found to have two controlled substances in his blood.

Stuart John, defending, said: “It was a gross miscalculation on his behalf.

“It was the one and only time he had taken such a risk and he will pay a heavy penalty for this.

“He acknowledges he has used cannabis far too much over the last few years because he has been through a difficult time.”

Magistrates banned Sawyer from driving for 12 months and ordered Sawyer to pay a total of £355 in fines, costs and a surcharge.