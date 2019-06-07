POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with a broken leg following an early-hours assault outside a nightclub.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a woman sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries during an altercation with a man in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, at the rear car park of Sands Nightclub, Saundersfoot.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed anything taking place at that location and time.

Anyone with any information is asked to Dyfed Powys Police on 101 quoting CRN DPP/0053/24/02/2019/01/C or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.