The A477 is moving after a crash between a motorcycle and one car at the Eglwys turning.

Police received the report of a collision on the A477 at 9.40am.

A police spokesman said: "A motorbike and car were involved, and the road was blocked.

"The motorbike rider sustained a suspected broken wrist.

"Traffic was flowing by 10.10am."

Traffic between Slade Cross and Milton was affected.

This story is updating.

