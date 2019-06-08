A PEMBROKESHIRE tractor run has raised nearly £700 for the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home charity.

The well-attended 21-mile May 11 tractor run started in Little Newcastle, taking a scenic route all the way to The Square & Compass Inn.

The annual event is run by Clarence Bowen and John Luke, and they choose a different charity to support each year.

28 tractors attended the charity run this year and the weather was very kind.

Clarence said: “We would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this event again this year. Also thank you to Peggy and Gerald for their hospitality and amazing carvery at the Square and Compass Inn.”

This year’s event raised a fantastic £665 for Paul Sartori.

Lynn Hunter, management RN at Paul Sartori said: “We are so grateful to all local events such as this tractor run for supporting the charity. It is through the generosity of the local community that we are able to provide end of life care to Pembrokeshire people.”

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.