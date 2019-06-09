THE weather was on the side of the Carten 100 charity cyclists when they took part in their rescheduled ride from Cardiff to Tenby.

Storm Hannah forced the postponement of the original 107-mile ride at the end of April, leaving the organisers and 2,500 riders disappointed.

The event has raised £1m for charity in its 15 years of existence, and this year was the first time it has had to be rearranged.

But thanks to hard work and close co-operation, Carten was able to go ahead on June 2.

Organiser Peter Palmer said that the event turned out to be ‘a fantastic day’ for all riders, volunteers and supporters.

He added: “We really got the weather right this time, and the atmosphere was terrific, with the camaraderie that we have come to know at the Carten 100."

The most eye-catching rider was Steve Penpraze on his penny-farthing, while there was a superb fundraising effort from Dom Edwards in aid of the British Heart Foundation, who left Tenby at 9pm on Friday night to return with the Carten riders the following day.

This year’s Carten is raising money for a number of good causes, including the Pembrokeshire hardship charity Patch.

Next year’s ride is scheduled for May 9, and places will be on sale in December.