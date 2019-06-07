Footage of a man who attacked a 78-year-old woman and four others has been released.

Lemmy Best, 27, of Vicary Crescent, Milford was jailed for four years on Wednesday, June 5, after admitting eight offences, including affray, assault causing actual bodily harm and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Shocking footage of Lemmy Best attacking five people in a Milford Haven pub. VIDEO: Crown Prosecution Service via Wales Online

The video shows Best pulling a woman to the ground before repeatedly punching and kicking her.

Best then attacked the 78-year-old landlady of the Haven hotel, putting her in a headlock before throwing her into a chair.

Best's rampage of violence lasted 20 minutes and was described by the judge as something out of the Wild West.

