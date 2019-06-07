A PETITION calling for a public inquiry into historical child abuse on Caldey Island has been launched.

The change.org online petition, created by Lynwen Evans, from Mydroilin, states: “Children have been historically sexually abused on Caldey Island. When the abused later spoke out they faced nothing but judgement and dismissal. Let us pressurise the Government to investigate this abuse, so that these victims can have some closure and to stop the abuse of our children.”

Father Thaddeus Kotik died in 1992.

Kevin, who has suffered with lifelong anxiety and depression, contacted S4C’s current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, and invited them to follow his emotional journey, which was later televised.

It appears Kotik was never questioned by police, who were not informed of allegations against him until 2014.

In 2017 it came to light that the island had a long history of child sexual abuse after six women received compensation from Caldey Abbey in an out-of-court settlement.

Twenty-one victims have come forward to Dyfed-Powys Police, with cases going back to the 1960s.

It has come to light that the abbey was told by a victim about the abuse in the 1980s but did not report it until 2014.

Instead the abbot at the time, Robert O’Brian, asked the victim for forgiveness.

ITV Wales asked the current abbot, Brother Daniel van Santvoort for his response to the latest evidence that Kevin O’Connell was also abused on the island. Despite contacting the Brother several times, he never responded.

The Diocese of Menevia in Swansea was contacted as it has been advising the Abbey on their safeguarding policies and practices for the last 18 months.

The Bishop Tom Burns said: "the Abbey has insisted on retaining its oversight of any specific cases, past, present, or in the future.”

Lynwen, in her petition, adds: “Kevin O'Connell was one of the abused, coming to terms with it 18 months ago was when he confided in his wife of 30 years.

“He came out publicly on an emotional Welsh TV Program called Byd ar Bedwar, where he was taken back to Caldey Island to face his demons.

“The Guardian News Paper states that six other victims had been paid for their silence… Why?

“Kevin is determined that this abuse of trust is not to happen anymore and wants an investigation as to why this has been covered up for all these years.

“An investigation started 29 years ago, but nothing has come of it… We want as many signatures as possible to force the Government to continue with this investigation, and not let it be swept under the carpet for another 29 years.”