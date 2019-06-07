Flat 5

Glen Rise

Glen Court

Little Haven

£195,000

This two-bedroom top floor apartment is situated in the picturesque village of Little Haven in the heart of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Within walking distance of the beach, and Little Haven's popular pubs, it is an ideal location for a coastal retreat.

The accommodation briefly comprises two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen/dining room and lounge and benefits from its private parking space, a rarity in Little Haven. From its elevated position it enjoys views over the village.

Early viewing is recommended for this rare opportunity.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk