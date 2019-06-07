A Haverfordwest man, who claimed to stop people drink-driving, lost his job after admitting being more than double the limit.

Simon John Thomas, of Hywel Road, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 4.

Prosecuting, Sian Vaughan said police located Thomas’ Ford Ranger in Dew Street, Haverfordwest, after a member of the public reported a suspected drink-driver.

She added that it was an aggravating feature that there was a child in the vehicle when the offence occurred, and Thomas stated he had been ‘stupid’ when spoken to by officers.

He was found to have 85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Thomas, 43, had driven a short distance from Castle Square after being out with family.

“He feels complete remorse and is rather annoyed with himself. He apologises to the court.”

Mr Webb added: “He describes himself as a person who usually stops people from doing something like this.

“The ramifications of this are already far reaching, he has lost his job, he was a driver by trade.”

Magistrates banned Thomas from driving for 17 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.