Caeraeron
Hebron
Whitland
New price £545,000
Caeraeron is a character residence with a bright south-facing aspect, standing in about 10.5 acres, enjoying a fantastic view over the surrounding countryside.
Accommodation includes three bedrooms with a double height hall with gallery room above.
Outbuildings include traditional buildings that have had outline planning permission for conversion to a five-bed residence.
Situated in a private rural setting on the Carmarthenshire/Pembrokeshire border, it is close to the boundary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
It offers ample, well-arranged living space.
J J Morris – Narberth
01834 860260
jjmorris.com