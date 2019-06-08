Windyhill Farm

Penffordd

Clynderwen

£469,000

Windyhill Farm is a sympathetically renovated typical Pembrokeshire longhouse in an idyllic setting within the hamlet of Penffordd.

It is south facing and offers amazing panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The property is steeped in local history, dating back as far as the 18th century and possibly earlier.

There is also a potential source of income from converting the current stone outbuildings into holiday cottages for letting, subject to a detailed planning application. A pre-planning application has already been submitted to the local council.

To the front of the farmhouse is an enclosed courtyard offering ample parking for several vehicles. The adjoining field of approximately 2.5 acres could be utilised for a variety of purposes, such as equestrian, camping or smallholding activities.

A static caravan, sited at the top of the field, is included in the sale. Well established lawned gardens to the front and side of the farmhouse offer private and secluded areas for relaxing.

It includes a Dutch barn and large workshop with permission for light industrial use, ideal for running a business from home.

Windy Hill is approximately 10 minutes drive away from Narberth, and has easy access to the A40.

Coasty

01437 772768

coasty.com