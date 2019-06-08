Negotiating unfamiliar roads with screeching windscreen wipers led to a drink-driver being banned.

Zara Louise Havard, of New Street, Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 4.

Havard, 28, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the windscreen wipers of Havard’s Citroen DS3 were screeching across the glass, when police stopped her on Old Bulford Road, Tavernspite, at 11.30pm on May 13.

“The standard of driving caused the police attention. They followed the vehicle and she seemed to misjudge the bend.

“The lights were on full and as officers followed, the car seemed to alter speed.

“When they spoke to her the windscreen wipers were on, despite it not raining, and were screeching on the screen.”

She was found to have 40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Havard’s headlamps were on full-beam to negotiate the unfamiliar roads.

“She was driving back to her partner’s caravan and did not know the roads very well.”

He added that Havard disputed the allegation that she was weaving within her lane.

“She was probably 10 minutes from being under the limit.”

Magistrates disqualified Havard from driving for a year and fined her £193.

She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.