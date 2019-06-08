Pantygollen
Llwyndrain
Offers in excess of £350,000
A character detached farmhouse with just over six acres of pasture, woodlands and mature gardens, this is a classic period property with various useful outbuildings.
It briefly comprises a lean-to conservatory, kitchen, sitting / dining room, lounge, on the first floor, there are four bedrooms with a recently refurbished bathroom.
The outbuildings include a purpose built nine-pen barn with storage together with a separate Dutch barn and polytunnel, all accessed via a track off the main highway. It is Grade II listed.
It is accessed via a stone track and as well as pasture and woodland boasts lovely lawned gardens.
