The theft of a key has put a vital piece of lifesaving kit out of use.

For the second time in a month the key to the defibrillator located at the De Valence in Tenby has been stolen, putting the equipment out of use for anyone in a potentially life threatening situation.

Tenby/Saundersfoot Community First Responders posted on Facebook: "For the second time in a month, the key has been stolen for the defibrillator cabinet at the De Valence in Tenby. The defibrillator is now out of action until a replacement can be sourced.

"If anyone has any information about who stole it, please get in touch"

The responders added that the area is covered by CCTV so it is hoped the theft will have been caught on camera.