A Neyland woman ‘slipped up’ and stole jewellery and underwear before seeking solace in heroin.

Hayley Talman, of College Park, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and two charges of drug possession when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 4.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Talman, 25, was spotted putting £120 of jewellery and underwear into a bag while in Peacocks Stores, Milford Haven, on May 13, and then left without offering payment.

The items were not recovered and Talman was found to be in possession of 1.8 grams of cannabis and 2.7 grams of heroin when arrested.

The Class A and B drugs had an estimated street value of £288, and the court heard that Talman had a previous conviction for shop-lifting.

Stuart John, defending, told the court that Talman’s life had quickly spiralled out of control at 18 when she started using heroin after becoming involved with an influential peer group and a partner who also used the drug.

Mr John added that Talman had started to feel depressed on the day of the offence.

“As a result she sought solace in heroin. The direct result of that was that she stole on this occasion to fund her heroin misuse.

“This is a lady who understands her issues and is seeking help voluntarily.”

“She has a lot going on in her life. She acknowledges that she slipped up and says it’s an isolated incident.”

The court heard that Talman was receiving support for her drug issue and was subject to regular testing.

The bench imposed a 24-month conditional discharge and ordered Talman to pay £225 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.