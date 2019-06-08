Swallow Cottage

Carew Farm Cottages

Bosherston

Guide price £225,000

A rare opportunity to acquire an attractive stone character cottage in a picturesque setting.

It lies in a rural position within the stunning southern section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park yet within walking distance of nearby beaches and beauty spots.

Carew Farm Cottages comprises six cottages and are situated about six miles south of the historic town of Pembroke and under a mile from Bosherston itself by road and shorter by the adjacent country track.

The cottages are very well positioned for accessing the nearby attractions including the lily ponds, Stackpole Quay, the fabulous Broadhaven and Barafundle beaches, the coast path and the local pubs etc.

Swallow Cottage is reasonably sized and very well presented. It has been successfully holiday let for several years. It is ideal as a second/holiday home yet equally suitable for permanent occupation.

It offers kitchen living room, inner hallway, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside there is access to Carew Farm via a gravelled driveway. Each cottage has an allocated parking space and there is also visitor parking.

To the front is a sizeable lawned communal garden.

To the rear, the garden incorporates a sun-trap paved patio and a lawn, a timber shed, with fencing and gate to an attractive paddock containing several shrubs. Beyond the paddock is a path which connects to the coast path.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com