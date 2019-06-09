Glyder House

Manorbier

Offers over £600,000

An imposing detached house standing within the heart of the sought-after coastal village of Manorbier and a short distance from the seaside resort of Tenby.

Glyder House is within the centre of the village. It is spacious and versatile. It was built circa 1903 and offers various character features.

It makes a fantastic family home however it also has commercial potential including use as a guest house etc and briefly comprises: Entrance porch, hallway, sitting room with bay window, lounge with bay window, living/dining room with dual aspect and Rayburn Royale gas fired cooking range, kitchen/breakfast room, utility/store room, cloakroom/wc, 8m cellar (overall) split into three sections. On the first and second floors: split-level landing with stained glass window, six double bedrooms, two bathrooms and further cloakroom/wc.

To the outside there is an attractive railed front forecourt with shrubs. A secluded walled rear garden incorporating a lawn, a timber sun deck, mature trees and well stocked flower/shrub borders and beds and a side gate provides access to the road.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com