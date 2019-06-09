CLASSIC and head-turning cars and other vehicles are taking to the roads of Pembrokeshire today for the ninth Western Telegraph Preseli Bluestone Run.

The run is in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

This popular event, established in 2011 by motoring enthusiasts Jeff and Sian Edwards from Milford Haven, is a 55 mile motoring tour crossing over the Preseli Hills and around the stunning Bluestone countryside via a halfway stop courtesy of Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

The run started at Gelliswick Bay in Milford Haven and will end in Narberth.