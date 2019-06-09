FOR the second month in succession a youth organisation with strong links to the Royal Navy and other Maritime Services has become the latest winner of the Pride in Pembrokeshire Awards.

Following on from Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets gaining recognition for the intergenerational reach of their work, Fishguard Sea Cadets have been rewarded for their endeavour to become the latest winners of the Pride in Pembrokeshire award.

In arriving at the decision, judges said:

“It is clear that Fishguard Sea Cadets makes a substantial contribution to improving the well-being of individuals, and indeed towards the well-being of the County as a whole.

“We are impressed with your efforts to instil positive values in our young people with the goal of creating better citizens and stronger communities.”

Led exclusively by Adult volunteers, the organisation teaches members the values of teamwork, honesty, integrity, self-discipline and loyalty.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Commanding Officer, Chris Peake.

“Fishguard Sea Cadets is changing the lives of its 65 plus Cadets by giving them a sense of purpose.

“We run a Peer Educator programme, which many are encouraged to attend.

“This helps them become good communicators and leaders.

“We also run Voyages in one of the Sea Cadet Offshore Yachts, Power Vessels or Tall Ship Royalist that teach them so much, not just things like Navigation and Seamanship, but also how to work as a team player.

“We build their confidence as has been proved so many times, turning them in to responsible adults, which they can then take these skills in to their adult lives.

“Our volunteers put so many hours in each week and are dedicated and committed to delivering the best experiences and this award is for them as much as the cadets that attend.”

Launched in 2017, the Pride in Pembrokeshire Awards are a partnership between the Pembrokeshire Public Services Board (PSB) and the Western Telegraph – with each winning entry awarded £200.

To submit an application for the next Pride in Pembrokeshire £200 cheque, download the application form from the PAVS website – www.pavs.org.uk – or contact PAVS on 01437 769422 to receive a hard copy.

Detail the work of the group and how it benefits the community in no more than 500 words and send the completed form to PAVS at the address provided.

For more information about Fishguard Sea Cadets visit https://www.sea-cadets.org/fishguard or contact Chris Peake on 07539 672784.