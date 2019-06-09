A LUCKY dog was rescued by St Davids lifeboat crew this afternoon, June 9, after falling down a cliff near Whitesands.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: "Sunday June 9. Team paged at 3.09pm for a dog over the cliff between the lifeboat station and Whitesands. Assistance requested from St Davids Lifeboat RNLI who launched the inshore lifeboat (ILB). The crew of the ILB rescued the dog who had survived the fall and was at the cliff base.

"Thanks to everyone for their assistance and all at Pencarnan Farm for access."