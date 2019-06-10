I SEE there is a dispute over Germany's energy production. Readers should go to energy-charts.de for the facts.

At the warmest time of the year, June, [far more electricity needed in winter] Germany produces up to 12,000 megawatts of electricity from soft, filthy brown coal, or lignite, and up to 5,800 MW from hard black coal, often totalling almost 18,000 MW from coal whilst the UK frequently produces no electricity from coal.

According to the German website, offshore wind only produces from 200 MW, when the wind drops, to 3,000 MW maximum.

Onshore wind produces from NIL to 50 MW, and is very erratic.

German industry cannot function without a guaranteed, constant, very large supply of electricity because they manufacture hundreds of thousands of cars, plus industrial machinery, plus farm machinery and tractors to supply the whole world, whilst we produce very little from British-owned companies.

Anyone who thinks that thousands of German factories can operate using solar and wind energy must be living in cloud-cuckoo land.

In the 75 years following D-Day and the defeat of Germany a year later, the nation that lost the war...has won the peace...hands down!!...And they have done it with mainly fossil fuel energy to power their factories...not trivial, unreliable renewables! That is the world of reality!

