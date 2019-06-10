Police discovered a driver had no licence or insurance when they arrived at the scene of a collision, a court has heard.

Craig Andrew Burgess, care of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 4.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance on Ashdale Lane, Llangwm, on May 18.

Burgess, 38, also admitted being in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge imposed by the court in February.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after a traffic collision.

“Police attended and the necessary checks were made at the roadside, which found he had a provisional licence which had expired.”

Burgess said: “I am sorry for what I am here for today.”

Magistrates imposed six penalty points on Burgess’ licence and fined him £160. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.