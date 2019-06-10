ON Easter Sunday the Manchester Club, Milford Haven held its annual raffle in aid of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Each year these raffles are organised by Jackie Page, securing fabulous prizes.

One of this year’s main prizes was an all-singing-and-dancing 40” TV.

The annual raffle is always well supported by club members and their families.

This year they raised an amazing total of £500.

Jackie has been a supporter of Paul Sartori Foundation for over 15 years. “We have previously experienced some of Paul Sartori’s services and I felt that I wanted to give something back to the charity to say thank you,” said Jackie.

Phil Thompson MBE, chair of Paul Sartori, said: “I think that this was a brilliant way to raise money for Paul Sartori. I personally would like to thank Jackie and all of the club members for raising a staggering amount of money, which will go towards a range of services for Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.”

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

Services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the kind generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website

, or by phoning 01437 763223.