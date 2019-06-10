SOUTH county MP Simon Hart has thrown his weight behind Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

Mr Hart, Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, endorsed Mr Johnson’s campaign to succeed Theresa May on Twitter.

Mr Hart wrote: “Vital we choose right leader for the current times. That means an orderly brexit, restoring hope and saving the UK from the horrors of the hard left.

“Truth is that only one person, @BorisJohnson has a realistic chance of success.”

Meanwhile Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb is backing Home Secretary Sajid Javid for the top job.

Mr Crabb, said: “In every job he has done in Government, @sajidjavid has shown he can galvanise the machine and get tough decisions through.

“He is a skilled negotiator and has a true passion for One Nation ideals. The Conservative party needs all of that right now. Very pleased to back Saj for PM.”