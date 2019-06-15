IN glorious sunshine, Neyland Ladies Choir took part in the annual Songs of Praise at Neyland Marina last Sunday evening.

The event was organised by Churches Together.

The choir performed two items, Domine Deus and A Little Peace, under the direction of Lynne Kelleher and accompanied by Peter Griffiths.

The ladies are now preparing for the next engagement, which is a joint concert with Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir at St. David's Cathedral on Friday, June 21, at 7.30 pm, in aid of the HOPE charity. For further details contact any choir member.

On Saturday, June 29, the choir will be sharing the stage with Singing for Pleasure ladies choir at the Catholic Church, Haverfordwest.

For information on booking or joining the choir contact Carol (01646 699417) or through the choir web page