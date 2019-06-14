PROVIDING support to young people has been the focus so far this year for the Port of Milford Haven’s Community Fund.

A variety of charitable groups and associations have been awarded financial support to provide safe activities and new opportunities for young people in Pembrokeshire.

RYA Cymru Wales, the national governing body of boating in Wales, has been granted funds to assist in the running of safety boats for the Club Youth Race Circuit (CYRC) in west Wales throughout the summer.

This is a great first-time event for aspiring racers, and encourages new young sailors to take part. RYA CW is passionate about engaging with young people and giving them chance to take part in the discussions which affect them, so a meeting is being set up alongside a CYRC to give younger members the opportunity to put their views across.

The community fund has also granted funding to the Viking Explorer Scout Unit to support its trip to an International Jamboree in Belfast. This event gives attendees the opportunity to safely enjoy water sports, climbing and caving activities, whilst being part of a larger, international community. The Port has provided funds to assist in the travel costs of this event, to help make sure that the Scouts are able to enjoy the trip with the least personal cost possible.

In 2018, the Port’s community fund supported Elite Boxing Club to aid the club as it set up. This year, the Port has once again supported Elite Boxing Cub, which aims to motivate young people and adults to live a healthier lifestyle. The community fund has provided funds to assist in the improvement of the gym’s facilities.

Anna Malloy, stakeholder engagement and communications manager at the Port of Milford Haven said: “The community fund is a great way for us to get involved and help in the local community. This is important to us a Trust Port, but as well as that, the committee is made up of staff that are passionate about supporting the community. Encouraging youth engagement is something that is near to all our hearts, and we are all very proud to be able to help multiple organisations deliver the best services for all of our children.”

