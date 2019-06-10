GOODWICK Brass Band's work in providing musical opportunities for more and more people of all ages in the community has received further valuable support from the Freemasons.

For the fifth year running, Goodwick has received a financial award of £2,500 supported by Strumble Lodge and awarded by the West Wales Provincial Grand Charity. This generous donation will help the band to continue to develop its community work.

This year's cheque was presented to Goodwick's musical director, Matthew Jenkins, by the worshipful master, W. Bro John Stark together with W. Bro Bryn Barton the charity steward of Strumble Lodge.

"As a registered charity, the band is very appreciative of the support and recognition that the members of Strumble Lodge have provided over the past years," said Matthew.

"Our organisation has in excess of 100 members comprising a senior band, community band, youth band and beginners group. The bands are an active part of the local community and perform in numerous concerts, services and charity events throughout the year."

Goodwick's secretary Mike Hughes explained: "The money donated has funded instrument and music purchases helping the band towards fulfilling its long term youth development programme, introducing young people to brass instruments.

"We recognised early on that the involvement of youth today would provide the foundations for the future continuation of not only our brass band but on a wider scale of other brass bands," said " said Mr Hughes. "From this realism, our youth development programme was born."

Chairman Tony Evans added: "As well as bringing young people from different backgrounds together and having them work as a team, it also provides them with opportunities to perform their new musical skills and increase their self-confidence, particularly when performing on stage."