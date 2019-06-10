A MAN from Milford Haven has secured a 10-year distribution deal for his debut feature film.

Sam Hardy’s film #FollowMe released on Monday, June 4, worldwide to DVD and video on demand platforms after being picked up for distribution.

Sam, 34, left Milford Haven in May 2013 and began busking on the streets of Reading before moving to London in early 2014.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Sam said. “If I went back seven years, I was homeless. I slept in my car under the Cleddau bridge - I had everything I owned in that car.

“I thought ‘I have to change my life’. My friend told there was a job going in Reading and I managed to move away and started a career in music.

“It’s a strange path it’s taken me.”

After busking, Sam tried his hand at acting and had supporting roles in shows like Eastenders and Black Mirror.

While he enjoyed the experience he felt compelled to do more, and began writing his own screenplays – starting with a short film ‘Off The Rails’ which he wrote, directed and acted in.

Shortly after creating his short film, Sam went travelling around the world, where he came up with the idea for what would become #FollowMe.

Sam’s film follows Sophie, a British YouTuber, and her friends as they go through Southern California and into Los Angeles.

Sophie documents nearly every minute of their journey, but after a night of partying she begins to second guess her friends. Confiding this in her viewers she begins to find notes with cryptic messages.

Sam said he wanted his film to have a message – that people should be careful about what they post online.

“I feel this film is extremely important in highlighting the dangers of posting on social media when travelling - or at anytime for that matter,” Sam said.

“All too often people will post their locations and plans on social media where anyone could be watching and potentially stalk you.”

Having released the film, Sam wanted to thank the people of Pembrokeshire.

He said: “Making this film was by far the most difficult thing I have ever done, mentally, physically and emotionally but also the best experience of my life without a doubt.

“The lessons learned from doing an entire production ourselves is invaluable and I know that making films is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the amazing people of Pembrokeshire for their continued support in everything I have done so far, I am extremely grateful.”