ON a beautiful sunny Sunday morning well over 100 vehicles, including several motorbikes, lined the entire seafront of Gelliswick Bay in Milford Haven to take part on the Western Telegraph Preseli Bluestone Run 2019 in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

First staged in 2011 this very popular motoring event as raised many thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation along with promoting the county.

Everyone who took part was greeted by Jeff and Sian Edwards, the founders and organisers of their Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events, along with representatives of the British Heart Foundation and Cllr Terry Davies mayor of Milford Haven and Cllr Mike James, vice-chairman of the Pembrokeshire County Council.

At 11.30am over 100 exhibits made their departure from Gelliswick Bay with very kind permission from Puma Energy along their private road to the Dale Road, being waved off by Sian, the mayor, the vice-chairman, and representatives of the BHF; they all received a final wave from Jeff before they arrived at the Dale Road.

They then took part in a drive through Hubberston and Milford Haven, before making their way to Haverfordwest, and then crossing over the Preseli Hills, arriving for a relaxing break at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

By the time they had arrived at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm a large number of extra entries had joined the 55-mile motoring tour.

After the relaxing break, the motoring tour continued along the stunning Bluestone countryside, of Stonehenge fame, before arriving in the Townsmoor, Narberth with kind permission from Pembrokeshire County Council.

There to welcome everyone to Narberth was the mayor and mayoress of Narberth Cllr Chris Walters and Linda Walters.

Jeff and Sian wish to thank everyone for helping to make this event, not only a pleasure to stage, but also such a very successful day for the county and the British Heart Foundation with many hundreds of pounds raised on the day.

A very warm welcome is extended to everyone on the their third Pembrokeshire County Motoring Event, the very popular Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire County Run 2019, in support of the Paul Sartori Foundation on Sunday, September 1.