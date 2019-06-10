A PEMBROKE Dock Gun Tower being sold by the county council has been listed with a guide price of £70,000.

The sale of the gun tower on Front Street, Pembroke Dock, has been controversial, with people calling for it to stay in public hands.

The building is described on the Zoopla property website as: "A very rare opportunity to purchase a part of history.

"John Francis are pleased to offer for sale this offshore Trefoil-plan Gun Tower built in 1851.

"The North East Dockyard Tower was originally built to accommodate officers and men with storage for powder and provisions.

"The roof had guns mounted on traversing platforms and 12-pound brass howitzers in order to defend the Royal Dockyard of Pembroke Dock.

"The building is three stories in height and as you would expect solid in construction, however, it requires maintenance.

"Being offshore, the tower offers sweeping views of the Cleddau River, Pembroke Dock, Neyland and Llanstadwell.

"This truly is a unique opportunity to purchase a part of history."

The full listing can be found here.

A community meeting to discuss plans to fight the sale of the building will be held tonight (Monday, June 10) at 6pm in St Johns Community Hall.