A CHANCE TO visit trenches built in the First World War to replicate the Western Front is being offered in Penally this Saturday, June 15.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust is working with Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Penally History Group to investigate the earthwork remains of these trenches.

Volunteers are excavating sections of the trenches to find out how and when they were built, how they were used and how well they survive.

Some of the volunteers are ex-military personnel and are part of the Operation Nightingale programme; where veterans are involved in archaeological projects, helping them in the process of transitioning to civilian life and developing new skills.

The trenches were built by new recruits in the First World War; providing training in trench construction, as well as instructing them on how to manoeuvre and live in them.

They have all the characteristics of trenches found on the western front including forward observation posts for listening and observing the enemy, as well as a strong hold or redoubt to the rear. These trenches are hugely significant as some of the best surviving earthworks recorded in Wales and are a scheduled monument.

On Saturday there are two guided walks to take visitors to view the trenches and excavations starting at 11am and 2.30pm.

Booking is essential.

Please contact Dyfed Archaeological Trust for booking details;

, telephone 01558 825995.