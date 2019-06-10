A Haverfordwest man was sent to prison on his birthday after refusing to comply with a court order.

George Greig, formerly of Mathry Road, now of no fixed abode, accepted the breach when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on his 49th birthday, on Monday, June 4.

The court heard he had failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by magistrates on March 13, after he assaulted a nurse, and Greig had failed to attend an appointment and behaved badly when meeting his supervising officer.

Greig, who represented himself, said: “I told the judge I was not doing it. You can put me inside before I do it, at least I will have a bed to sleep on.”

Magistrates sentenced Greig to 28 days in prison.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was wilful and persistent non-compliance.”