The Port of Milford Haven has appointed Andy Jones as its new Chief Executive.

Mr Jones, who has been with the organisation for eight years, starts his position with immediate effect.

The Port said Mr Jones brings much needed experience and expertise, drawn from his years as Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director, at a time when the UK’s largest energy port is moving to diversify earnings and develop new business opportunities.

Chris Martin, Chairman at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process it gives me great pleasure to announce Andy Jones as the Port’s new Chief Executive. Andy has an excellent grasp of the Port’s vision as well as the challenges it currently faces. Whilst wholeheartedly championing our two flagship projects – Milford Waterfront and Pembroke Dock Marine - Andy brings a thorough and realistic approach to the delivery of our diversification plans whilst prioritising the continued delivery of excellent and safe port operations.

“Andy’s knowledge, skills and personality have enabled him to build solid relationships with our customers and stakeholders and I am confident his appointment will be welcomed by them all.”

Mr Jones said: “I feel a huge sense of excitement about the future for our organisation and I am really pleased to be in a position to continue advancing the opportunities ports have to act as catalyst locations for the growth of key UK industries.

“In Wales, and certainly in Pembrokeshire, we have particular strengths in the marine renewables, leisure and tourism sectors. Through our Pembroke Dock Marine Project, part of the Swansea Bay City Deal, and the development of Milford Waterfront, we aim to deliver vibrant spaces which will underpin our regional economy and attract new investment, offering life-long career opportunities for future generations.

“There is a fantastic team working at the Port of Milford Haven and I am delighted to be continuing as part of that team.”