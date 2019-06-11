A dog dispensed ‘simple, speedy summary justice’ after a man bit its ear following a fight.

Matthew Tudge, of Cardy Close, Redditch, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, June 5.

Charges involving a dog, criminal damage and harassment, denied by Tudge, 36, were withdrawn by the prosecution.

The court heard that Tudge and his partner of two years were staying in a motorhome while holidaying in Pembrokeshire when they started arguing in Angle while driving away from a beach on June 3.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Tudge ‘gently slapped’ his then-girlfriend across her face when she turned around while driving and stuck her tongue out at him.

“She did not have any injury, no red marks, which suggests that it was not very hard.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that Tudge had pulled the complaint’s dog away when it started fighting with other dogs on the beach before the incident.

“He admitted that he bit the dog’s ear, but he did not bite it hard and the dog didn’t even yelp, according to the complainant herself.

“The dog turned his head and actually bit the defendant on his face, so simple, speedy, summary justice was dispensed by the dog itself.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said all other charges were denied and dismissed, adding that the complainant may have committed a driving offence by turning round to stick her tongue out.

“It was sudden, there was provocation and no injury. It was one gentle slap.”

Tudge was fined £240 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

A two-year restraining order was imposed prohibiting Tudge from contacting his former partner or loitering within 100 metres of her address.