Emergency services have been called to Morrisons in Haverfordwest after what appears to be a minor car crash that trapped one person.

The fire services were called out to the incident at 12.30pm. Two Haverfordwest crews attended the incident to free the trapped person.

No one was injured in the crash, but it did cause a low-level oil spill.

The ambulance service is in attendance.

The vehicles are expected to be removed later today, traffic appears to be moving normally.