PARENTS of pupils at Haverfordwest’s new secondary school have shared their experiences of a meeting with the head teacher about new uniform rules.

In May, Haverfordwest High VC School announced from September 2019 it would be asking pupils to wear regulation skirts, shorts and trousers embroidered with the school’s initials, which could only be bought from the school.

A meeting between parents and the school’s senior teaching team took place on Thursday, June 6.

While parents were grateful for the chance to speak directly to senior school staff, many felt their concerns “fell on deaf ears”.

One parent said a local clothing retailer with children at the school had said plans for the new uniform regulations were unworkable.

“It seemed to fall on deaf ears. Many parents left as felt they weren't being listened to,” he said.

“A compromise suggestion of parents buying clothing and, if it was deemed acceptable, then the school would arrange embroidery at a minimal cost was suggested, but mocked by many as unworkable.

“The majority of parents felt that the current policy was fine and that the school needed to put tougher sanctions in place for those that flout it rather than penalise everyone because of the constant abuse of the policy,” he added.

Another parent said she felt the school needed to focus on other issues before the uniform.

“This dilly-dallying about uniform is a complete load of bunkum and they should concentrate on the children’s education,” she said.

“A pair of trousers is not going to affect the quality of my son’s education.”

The parent added that lessons could have been learned from how other schools had made changes to their uniform, citing St Davids School as an example, where a brochure had been produced giving guidelines on what clothing was acceptable.

“They should concentrate on punishing the pupils which are not complying with the current uniform policy, instead of punishing pupils like my son and us as parents who are obeying the rules,” she said.

Another parent said he was heartened by what he felt was a feeling of understanding coming forth between individual speakers at the end of the meeting.

“We as parents and guardians have to do our bit in regards the current uniform impasse,” he said.

“I’m hopeful the governing body will put forward a pathway from their meeting on Thursday to which we can all adhere, and ultimately allow the school to concentrate on the important matters of teaching, which will be difficult enough with 1,800 students on a site not built to house that many,” he added.

A petition has been started by some parents which calls on the school to rethink the new uniform policy, with organisers claiming it currently has approximately 1,500 signatures from parents and pupils.