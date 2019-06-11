A man who failed to stop for police in Tenby this Afternoon (Tuesday, June 11) was found to be more than seven times the drink drive limit.

To stop the driver police had to deploy a stinger, which punctured the driver's tyres.

When tested by police, the man was found to have 247 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The man has been taken into custody for failing to stop, as well as driving while disqualified, positive breath test and having no insurance.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit was assisted by teams from Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.