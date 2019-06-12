A motorcyclist was found to be over the drug-drive limit when police spotted him making ‘erratic movements’, a court has heard.

Adam Stephen Crayford, of Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, June 5.

The 21 year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Huoniao while over the controlled drug limit and possession of cannabis.

A charge of driving without third-party insurance was withdrawn by the court.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Crayford’s 125 motorcycle because it was making erratic movements on Milford Road, Haverfordwest, on February 26.

A warrant was issued when Crayford failed to attend a previous court appearance, and police found him in possession of 8.5 grams of cannabis when they called at his house to arrest him.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He said it was his for his own personal use, and he would have smoked it had it not been seized by the police.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Crayford had not received a summons to appear in court, adding that he was found with a small amount of the Class B drug in his own property.

He added that Crayford had spent a night in custody before his court appearance.

Magistrates made a destruction order for the seized drugs and ordered Crayford to pay £355 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.